Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Barnes Group worth $33,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of B. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

