Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $46.24 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,782 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Axos Financial worth $46,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,070 shares of company stock valued at $821,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

