Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $47.13 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Copart worth $47,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CPRT traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.74. 3,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

