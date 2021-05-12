Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $58.77 Million Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,050 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 5.88% of i3 Verticals worth $58,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,062,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.17. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $968.94 million, a PE ratio of -771.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

