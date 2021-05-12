Geneva Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of IDEX worth $39,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

IEX traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.30. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,095. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

