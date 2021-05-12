Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $43,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX traded down $18.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,869. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.53 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.09. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.