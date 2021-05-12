Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for about 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $88,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

SITE stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.00. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422 in the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SITE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

