Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Abiomed worth $33,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $130,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.47. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

