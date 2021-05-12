Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 16,352 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises about 1.9% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $113,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.20. 768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,175. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average of $194.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.14 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

