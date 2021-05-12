Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 22,056 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 919,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.47% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $44,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.81 million, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,136,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

