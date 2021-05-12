Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 25,468 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,468 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory accounts for about 2.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Fox Factory worth $146,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.25. 889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.