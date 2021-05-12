George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$121.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

WN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get George Weston alerts:

WN stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,248. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.41.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.2499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$207,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,219,886.49. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total value of C$445,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,143,612.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.