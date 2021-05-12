GET Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $45.57 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.00 or 0.00007870 BTC on exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.57 million and $1.60 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00084551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.01048953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00113828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.88 or 0.09963457 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

