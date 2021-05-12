Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Shares Up 4.1%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

