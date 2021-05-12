Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.13. 288,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,966,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEVO. Noble Financial increased their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 22,098.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

