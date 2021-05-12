GeyserCoin Reaches Market Cap of $51,011.17 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $51,011.17 and $189.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108,641.41 or 2.00114497 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,493,622 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

