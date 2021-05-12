Giant Price Tops $0.0134 on Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 117.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market cap of $122,453.27 and approximately $8.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001444 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

