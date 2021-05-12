Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

