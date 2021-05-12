Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.24

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.75.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

