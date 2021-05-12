GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

