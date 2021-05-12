Glitch (GLCH) Market Capitalization Tops $66.30 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Glitch coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Glitch has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Glitch has a market capitalization of $66.30 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.27 or 0.00614813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.00237018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003936 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.92 or 0.01226458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.01000573 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 71,681,099 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

