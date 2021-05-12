Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Trading Up 8.9%

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP)’s stock price was up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 611,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 256,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64.

About Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

