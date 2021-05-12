GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,120.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $944,433.54 and $9,120.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,040.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.92 or 0.07386964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.88 or 0.02618204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.56 or 0.00646852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00181099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.90 or 0.00797369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.73 or 0.00652726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.25 or 0.00644427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007218 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

