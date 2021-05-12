GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

