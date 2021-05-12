GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.70.

GOCO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 2,517,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,295. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

