GoHelpFund Price Down 48.4% This Week (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 47.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $17,805.33 and approximately $2.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoHelpFund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.04 or 0.00612011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00237873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.56 or 0.01257089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.25 or 0.01023729 BTC.

GoHelpFund Coin Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.