Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.58. 80,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 295,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company.

Gold Royalty Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, offers financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. The company holds a portfolio of net smelter return (NSR) royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2% on 17 gold properties of GoldMining Inc covering 11 projects located in Brazil, the United States, Canada, Colombia, and Peru with additional rights to buy-back NSRs on 9 projects.

