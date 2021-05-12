Golden Goose Hits 24 Hour Volume of $215,634.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $215,634.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.42 or 0.00518318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00253227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $652.31 or 0.01241137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00034211 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.