Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $9.34

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $8.83. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 36,449 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 211,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

