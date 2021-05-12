Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOOD shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.72. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$4.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

