Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,399,854.06 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $1,399,854.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,267,539.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 204,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,439. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.47. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

