Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.77. 11,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 617,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $664.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

