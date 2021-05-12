Gossip Coin (GOSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,377.12

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $18,377.12 and $33.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.