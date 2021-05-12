Gourmet Galaxy Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.74 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00004165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00084551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.01048953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00113828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.88 or 0.09963457 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

