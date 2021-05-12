GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $682,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 30.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 333,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after buying an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 90,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

