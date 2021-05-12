Graft Hits Market Capitalization of $969,816.90 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 151.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graft has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar. Graft has a market cap of $969,816.90 and $15,394.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.07 or 0.00810861 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

