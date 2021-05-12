Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 2,409 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 60,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $19.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.35. 82,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.75 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

