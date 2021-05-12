Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.37. 71,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

