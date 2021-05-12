Gratus Capital LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 127,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 76,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. 532,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,502,738. The company has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

