Gratus Capital LLC Invests $5.99 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,190 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.29. 96,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

