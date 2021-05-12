Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 20,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.27. The stock had a trading volume of 79,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average is $116.86. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

