Gratus Capital LLC Sells 2,887 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.05. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

