Gratus Capital LLC Sells 323 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $82,507,816. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $70.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,238.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,252.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,959.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

