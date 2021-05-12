Gratus Capital LLC Sells 69,258 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,258 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 276,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 422,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in International Paper by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 52,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,469. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

