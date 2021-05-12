Great Elm Capital Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Great Elm Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of Great Elm Capital worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

