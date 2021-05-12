Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 147,017 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,017 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $56,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

