Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 58,985 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 1.33% of United Natural Foods worth $24,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,025 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $23,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,909 shares of company stock worth $3,545,378 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,869. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.