Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Athene worth $34,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Athene by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. 16,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

