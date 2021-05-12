Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 156.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,751 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Varonis Systems worth $25,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 253.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 148.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 685,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. FBN Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,021. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

