Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $62,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,754. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

